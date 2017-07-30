TOP STORIES
"If you can't stand the heat get out of the kitchen "By: ishmaelina
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3743
|Euro
|5.1374
|5.1410
|Pound Sterling
|5.7339
|5.7400
|Swiss Franc
|4.5177
|4.5204
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5171
|3.5189
|S/African Rand
|0.3359
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4942
|3.4997
PHOTOS: Geoffrey Kondogbia scores outrageous own goal against Chelsea, fans can't believe it
Inter were cruising with a comfortable 2-0 lead over Chelsea in Singapore thanks to goals from Stevan Jovetic and Ivan Perisic at the International Champions Cup.
That was, until Geoffrey Kondogbia somehow contrived to score the most unbelievably unnecessary own goal from distance.
The second-half substitute had only been on the pitch for 16 minutes when he booted the ball into the corner of the net from about 45 yards out under absolutely no pressure at all.
The following screenshots show just how wild the own goal was… 1 – Kondogbia receives a simple pass near the halfway line with plenty of time…
2 – …he prepares to play a calm and controlled back pass to Daniele Padelli…
3 – …but gets a rather heavy contact on the ball
4 – Padelli suddenly realises that the backpass has a bit of juice on it…
5 – …and watches on in horror as the ball flies into the back of the net
2 – …he prepares to play a calm and controlled back pass to Daniele Padelli…
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News