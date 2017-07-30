modernghana logo

Theo Walcott stars as Arsenal hit five against Benfica

Theo Walcott scored a brace as Arsenal strolled to a 5-2 win over Benfica in the Emirates Cup, ramping up their pre-season preparations ahead of next week’s Community Shield.

The forward netted twice in the first half – which ended level after strikes from Haris Seferovic and Eduardo Salvio – before Arsene Wenger’s men put on an impressive second-half display against the Portuguese champions.

Oliver Giroud and Alex Iwobi completed the victory after a Lisandro Lopez own goal to give the Gunners a huge boost going into the new season. Walcott, in particular, was impressive, thriving in a more prominent attacking position, calling on support from Reiss Nelson in the wing back position.

Arsenal face Sevilla in their second Emirates Cup clash tomorrow, before next week’s Community Shield meeting with Chelsea at Wembley Stadium.

On their second half performance, the Gunners are ready for the new season to start.

