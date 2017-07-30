TOP STORIES
WCQ 2018: Micho resigns as Uganda coach
Serbian tactician Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has called it quits citing non-payment from his employers Fufa for months.
Addressing a press conference on Saturday morning at Kabira Country Club in Bukoto, a suburb in Kampala, the emotional 47-year old announced with regret his decision to leave.
“My story being here in Uganda has been a purely football story. Those 50 months have been unreserved love for this country and in that regard have made this country happy,” he said with remorse.
“Despite all the problems, I have never stopped working with the team. If I was alone, I would keep quiet and work but I have a family. After agreeing with my agent, my contract has been terminated but in an amicable way.”
“If I have any regret, it is for the upcoming lads. As a supporter of Uganda, I have always put on the coach’s jersey and had to keep thinking for the past 50 months.”
“I have cried and cried this past week but I sense that now, I have no more tears. It is like being in love and you break up. You need time for rehabilitation after and sink yourself in work.”
“You are in VIP in my heart and you are in my DNA. You cannot go away forever,” as he bid farewell to Uganda.
Micho, who has been in charge of the Uganda Cranes since May 2017, denied any commitment to another job despite admitting that he has offers from across Africa and in the Middle East.
The Serbian tactician will be remembered for guiding Uganda to Afcon 2017 in Gabon ending a 39-year old jinx that sent the country into celebrations after countless failed attempts especially in the past decade.
