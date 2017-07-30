TOP STORIES
Dani Alves leads PSG to French Super Cup win vs. Monaco
Paris Saint-Germain rallied from a goal down in Tangier, Morocco, to beat Monaco 2-1 in the French Super Cup, with new arrival Dani Alves providing a goal and an assist in his first competitive match with the club.
Both teams had early chances. Kylian Mbappe had the ball in the back of the net inside five minutes, but was whistled for offside, before Dani Alves was denied on the doorstep by Danijel Subasic in the sixth minute.
Layvin Kurzawa then set Edinson Cavani up on the counter-attack in the 13th minute, but the Uruguayan's attempt from close range was blocked away by the Monaco defence.
And Monaco would open the scoring at the half-hour mark with a trademark counter move, Youri Tielemans playing a perfect through ball for Djibril Sidibe to run on and chip Alphonse Areola in the PSG goal to make it 1-0.
Radamel Falcao almost doubled Monaco's lead to start the second half, but his headed attempt from a Sidibe cross sailed just over the crossbar from six yards away.
Minutes later, PSG were back on level terms when Alves fired an unstoppable free kick past Subasic from 25 yards away to make it 1-1.
PSG then took the lead just past the hour mark with Alves the provider. His inch-perfect cross set Adrien Rabiot up to power a header beyond Subasic to give Unai Emery's team a 2-1 edge.
Areola came up big in the closing 20 minutes, going low and to his left to save Guido Carrillo's header from a Thomas Lemar cross and then helping steer a Falcao attempt just wide of the post.
The win is Emery's second in two tries in the French Super Cup since taking the reins at PSG and the club's fifth win in a row in the competition.
