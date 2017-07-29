TOP STORIES
Duo Majeed Waris and Alhassan Wakaso absent as Lorient draw Ligue 2 opener
Ghana duo Majeed Waris and Alhassan Wakaso were not in the Lorient team which drew 1-1 with Quevilly at home on Saturday in their season opener in Ligue 2.
Marvin Gakpa gave the visitors a first half lead in the 37th minute before Sylvain Marveaux levelled with a 71st minute spot-kick.
Waris has been linked with a move to a Turkish side and Wakaso has been targeted by a Portuguese side.
Both want to play top-flight football after Lorient were demoted last season.
