modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Duo Majeed Waris and Alhassan Wakaso absent as Lorient draw Ligue 2 opener

- ghanasoccernet.com
28 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana duo Majeed Waris and Alhassan Wakaso were not in the Lorient team which drew 1-1 with Quevilly at home on Saturday in their season opener in Ligue 2.

Marvin Gakpa gave the visitors a first half lead in the 37th minute before Sylvain Marveaux levelled with a 71st minute spot-kick.

Waris has been linked with a move to a Turkish side and Wakaso has been targeted by a Portuguese side.

Both want to play top-flight football after Lorient were demoted last season.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Victims of Tamale floods yet to receive relief

3 hours ago

Speaker of Parliament orders investigation into recent police killings

4 hours ago

quot-img-1"Believe when you get an answer to the question: Why did the Almighty and Righteous God choose to communicate with the poor 99% through the rich 1% of the world populace?"

By: Robert Yebuah quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37004.3743
Euro5.13745.1410
Pound Sterling5.73395.7400
Swiss Franc4.51774.5204
Canadian Dollar3.51713.5189
S/African Rand0.33590.3360
Australian Dollar3.49423.4997
body-container-line