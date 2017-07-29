TOP STORIES
MAJORITY OF LEADERS ARE TOWERED BY UGLY CHARACTER BUT MORE SERIOUSLY ARE THE GUILTS THAT EAT THEM UP SILENTLY.By: ERIC K.N.SEKYI
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3743
|Euro
|5.1374
|5.1410
|Pound Sterling
|5.7339
|5.7400
|Swiss Franc
|4.5177
|4.5204
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5171
|3.5189
|S/African Rand
|0.3359
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4942
|3.4997
Nana Amponsah provides assist to help Waasland Beveren draw 3-3 at Genk in Belgian top-flight
Ghanaian youngster Nana Ampomah was handed starting role and excelled as he provided an assist in Waasland Beveren's 3-3 draw at Genk on Saturday in their Jupiler Pro League opener.
The 21-year-old set up Zinho Gano to put the visitors two-zero two minutes after the break.
Oliver Myny had given Beveren the lead on the nick of half-time.
Amponsah was withdrawn in the 75th minute by Alessandro Cerigioni.
