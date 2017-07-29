modernghana logo

Nana Amponsah provides assist to help Waasland Beveren draw 3-3 at Genk in Belgian top-flight

- ghanasoccernet.com
28 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghanaian youngster Nana Ampomah was handed starting role and excelled as he provided an assist in Waasland Beveren's 3-3 draw at Genk on Saturday in their Jupiler Pro League opener.

The 21-year-old set up Zinho Gano to put the visitors two-zero two minutes after the break.

Oliver Myny had given Beveren the lead on the nick of half-time.

Amponsah was withdrawn in the 75th minute by Alessandro Cerigioni.

