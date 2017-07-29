modernghana logo

Owusu Bempah SCORES again as Vojvodina clobber FK Radnik Surdulica in Serbian Super Liga

- ghanasoccernet.com
28 minutes ago | Sports News

Vojvodina new recruit Owusu Bempah scored for the second week running as they thumped FK Radnik Surdulica 4-0 on Saturday in the Serbian Super Liga.

Bempah scored the last goal in the 85th minute after Nemanja Subotic opened the scoring in the 9th minute.

Filip Malbasic banged in a brace in the 17th and 55th minutes respectively.

Bempah, a former Hearts of Oak captain, joined the Eastern European side on a three-year deal on a free transfer.

Last week, his only goal gave Vojvodina a 1-0 win over Cukaricki.

