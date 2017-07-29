TOP STORIES
a wise man can learn more from a foolish answer than a fool can learn from a wise answer.By: eric young
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3743
|Euro
|5.1374
|5.1410
|Pound Sterling
|5.7339
|5.7400
|Swiss Franc
|4.5177
|4.5204
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5171
|3.5189
|S/African Rand
|0.3359
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4942
|3.4997
Owusu Bempah SCORES again as Vojvodina clobber FK Radnik Surdulica in Serbian Super Liga
Vojvodina new recruit Owusu Bempah scored for the second week running as they thumped FK Radnik Surdulica 4-0 on Saturday in the Serbian Super Liga.
Bempah scored the last goal in the 85th minute after Nemanja Subotic opened the scoring in the 9th minute.
Filip Malbasic banged in a brace in the 17th and 55th minutes respectively.
Bempah, a former Hearts of Oak captain, joined the Eastern European side on a three-year deal on a free transfer.
Last week, his only goal gave Vojvodina a 1-0 win over Cukaricki.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News