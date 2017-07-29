TOP STORIES
Defender Baba Mensah debuts for Finnish side Ilves in league draw
Baba Mensah played his first match for Finnish side Ilves on Saturday in their 0-0 draw with VPS in the Veikkausliga.
The 22-year-old lasted the entire duration as the home side failed to bag the points.
Mensah's countrymen Reuben Ayarna- played the entire duration- and Thomas Agyiri was an 86th minute substitute.
Mensah completed a one-and-half year move to the side from Ghana Premier League Inter Allies last week.
