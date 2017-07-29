modernghana logo

Defender Baba Mensah wins man of the match accolade on Ilves debut

ghanasoccernet.com
28 minutes ago

Ghana defender Baba Mensah emerged as the man of the match on his debut for Ilves in their 0-0 stalemate with VPS at the Tammela Stadion on Saturday.

The 22-year-old who joined the Finnish side on a one-and-half-year deal from Inter Allies last week, was at the heart of defense for the Yellows as they were held at home by second placed side.

He played the entire duration likewise compatriot Reuben Ayarna whiles Thomas Agyiri made a cameo appearance after replacing Youness Rahimi in the 86th minute.

Ilves currently occupy 5th spot on the log with 27 points after 19 games.

Baba Mensah

