Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3743
|Euro
|5.1374
|5.1410
|Pound Sterling
|5.7339
|5.7400
|Swiss Franc
|4.5177
|4.5204
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5171
|3.5189
|S/African Rand
|0.3359
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4942
|3.4997
Defender Baba Mensah wins man of the match accolade on Ilves debut
Ghana defender Baba Mensah emerged as the man of the match on his debut for Ilves in their 0-0 stalemate with VPS at the Tammela Stadion on Saturday.
The 22-year-old who joined the Finnish side on a one-and-half-year deal from Inter Allies last week, was at the heart of defense for the Yellows as they were held at home by second placed side.
He played the entire duration likewise compatriot Reuben Ayarna whiles Thomas Agyiri made a cameo appearance after replacing Youness Rahimi in the 86th minute.
Ilves currently occupy 5th spot on the log with 27 points after 19 games.
@Reuben [email protected]
Baba Mensah
