Turkish side Eskisehirspor confirm defender Jerry Akaminko will remain at the club this season

- ghanasoccernet.com
26 minutes ago | Sports News

Eskisehirspor FC have announced Ghanaian defender Jerry Akaminko will stay at the club ahead of the new season after reaching a compromise.

The centre back was willing to make move from the club but officials begged him to stay on since they cannot sign any player this season due to a transfer ban.

The Turkish second tier league 2017/2018 season will begin on  13th August .

By Nuhu Adams
Jerry Akaminko

