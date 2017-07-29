TOP STORIES
The fool is never the wise and the wise is never the fool; the essence of compromise is always to be respected in life.By: Adama d'Gharty
Turkish side Eskisehirspor confirm defender Jerry Akaminko will remain at the club this season
Eskisehirspor FC have announced Ghanaian defender Jerry Akaminko will stay at the club ahead of the new season after reaching a compromise.
The centre back was willing to make move from the club but officials begged him to stay on since they cannot sign any player this season due to a transfer ban.
The Turkish second tier league 2017/2018 season will begin on 13th August .
By Nuhu Adams
