Trialist Willem Appiah features in Grimsby Town 7-0 friendly win against Winterton Rangers

- ghanasoccernet.com
26 minutes ago | Sports News

Belgian-born Ghanaian full back Willem Ofori-Appaih starred as Grimsby Town brushed aside Winterton Rangers 7-0 in a pre-season friendly.

The Mariners had named no less than four trialists in the starting Xl - including Belgian full-back Willem Appiah.

Appiah  is on trial at the League Two side and hopes to earn a permanent move following  the expiration of his contract at Belgian outfit  Genk.

Rollins got Town's first and second goals after a bit of a shakey start, before Jamil Roberts headed in a third.

Luke Summerfield, Roberts, Max  and another trialist, Pollock, completed the scoring in the second half.

Grimsby Town starting XI: Ben Killip; Max Wright, Karleigh Osborne, Jack Keeble, Willem Appiah; Jay Rollins, Pollock, Chris Clements, Luke Summerfield, Jamil Roberts; Tom Bolarinwa.

