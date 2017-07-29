TOP STORIES
"Forgive your enemies but don't forget their names"By: john F. kennedy
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3743
|Euro
|5.1374
|5.1410
|Pound Sterling
|5.7339
|5.7400
|Swiss Franc
|4.5177
|4.5204
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5171
|3.5189
|S/African Rand
|0.3359
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4942
|3.4997
Trialist Willem Appiah features in Grimsby Town 7-0 friendly win against Winterton Rangers
Belgian-born Ghanaian full back Willem Ofori-Appaih starred as Grimsby Town brushed aside Winterton Rangers 7-0 in a pre-season friendly.
The Mariners had named no less than four trialists in the starting Xl - including Belgian full-back Willem Appiah.
Appiah is on trial at the League Two side and hopes to earn a permanent move following the expiration of his contract at Belgian outfit Genk.
Rollins got Town's first and second goals after a bit of a shakey start, before Jamil Roberts headed in a third.
Luke Summerfield, Roberts, Max and another trialist, Pollock, completed the scoring in the second half.
Grimsby Town starting XI: Ben Killip; Max Wright, Karleigh Osborne, Jack Keeble, Willem Appiah; Jay Rollins, Pollock, Chris Clements, Luke Summerfield, Jamil Roberts; Tom Bolarinwa.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News