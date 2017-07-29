TOP STORIES
Daniel Amartey delivers for Leicester City in pre-season friendly win over Luton Town
Ghana defender Daniel Amartey was a second half substitute for Leicester City in their 1-0 win over Luton Town in a pre-season friendly encounter.
Leicester City were all set to go home from Luton unable to find a way past the League Two outfit after a sorry start to the game.
New centre-back Harry Maguire almost the first goal for the game, when his header from Marc Albrighton's free-kick drew a diving stop from James Shea in the Luton goal.
Striker Shinji Okazaki thought he had opened the scoring but his glancing header went off the Luton crossbar.
And as the going got tough for the Foxes, manager Craig Shakespeare sent on Daniel Amartey at half time before bringing on want-away midfielder Riyad Mahrez in the 61st minute.
The substitution yielded results as Mahrez struck home the lone goal of the game in the 82nd minute from his trademark long range curling shot.
