Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Appiah joins Colorado Rapids

ghanasoccernet.com
2 hours ago

USL side Saint Louis FC have signed Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Appiah for the remainder of the 2017 season, GhanaSoccernet.com exclusively report.

Appiah was a selected by Colorado Rapids in the 2016 MLS SuperDraft after featuring for the University of Cincinnati and the Premier Development League's GPS Portland Phoenix.

He featured twice on loan in the USL with the Charlotte Independence making a move to Sporting Kansas City in July.

The 23-year-old made his  MLS debut for Sporting Kansas City against FC Dallas in August.

He spent most of his time at Swope Park Rangers on loan in the USL.

By Nuhu Adams

