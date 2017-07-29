TOP STORIES
The opening of the eyes of our faith is the silencing of our fears.By: TB Joshua
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3743
|Euro
|5.1374
|5.1410
|Pound Sterling
|5.7339
|5.7400
|Swiss Franc
|4.5177
|4.5204
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5171
|3.5189
|S/African Rand
|0.3359
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4942
|3.4997
Torino step up chase in Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan
Serie A outfit Torino FC are keen on signing Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan this summer as they prepare a â‚¬15 million offer for his services.
The Turin club are very optimistic they can convince US Sassuolo Calcio with their offer but the latter will be asking for â‚¬18 million to â‚¬20 million.
As negotiations are still ongoing, ACF Fiorentina are likely to join the pursuit for the 24 year old.
By Nuhu Adams
