Torino step up chase in Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan

- ghanasoccernet.com
2 hours ago | Sports News

Serie A outfit Torino FC are keen on signing Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan this summer as they prepare a â‚¬15 million offer for his services.

The Turin club are very optimistic they can convince US Sassuolo Calcio with their offer but the latter will be asking for â‚¬18 million to â‚¬20 million.

As negotiations are still ongoing, ACF Fiorentina are likely to join the pursuit for the 24 year old.

By Nuhu Adams

