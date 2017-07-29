TOP STORIES
I LOVE CHILDREN AND OLD LADIES SOO MUCH THAT I WISH I COULD HELP THEM ESP.THE POOR IN THE COMING YEAR GOD'S TIME IS THE BEST!!By: akoaso,HH Germany
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3743
|Euro
|5.1374
|5.1410
|Pound Sterling
|5.7339
|5.7400
|Swiss Franc
|4.5177
|4.5204
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5171
|3.5189
|S/African Rand
|0.3359
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4942
|3.4997
Ghana's 2018 World Cup qualifying opponents Uganda in crisis as coach Micho quits
Ghana's World Cup qualifying opponents were left in serious crisis on Saturday after their highly regarded coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic quit the post.
Micho resigned as the coach of the Ugandan senior national team, the Cranes, on Saturday over unpaid salaries.
The news comes as a welcome development to the Black Stars' faint hopes of qualifying, as the coach is credited for the Cranes tough showing in the qualifiers.
The Serbian tactician Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic called it quits citing non-payment from his employers Fufa for months.
Addressing a press conference on Saturday morning at Kabira Country Club in Bukoto, a suburb in Kampala, the emotional 47-year old announced with regret his decision to leave.
'My story being here in Uganda has been a purely football story. Those 50 months have been unreserved love for this country and in that regard have made this country happy,' he said with remorse.
'Despite all the problems, I have never stopped working with the team. If I was alone, I would keep quiet and work but I have a family. After agreeing with my agent, my contract has been terminated but in an amicable way.'
'If I have any regret, it is for the upcoming lads. As a supporter of Uganda, I have always put on the coach's jersey and had to keep thinking for the past 50 months.'
'I have cried and cried this past week but I sense that now, I have no more tears. It is like being in love and you break up. You need time for rehabilitation after and sink yourself in work.'
'You are in VIP in my heart and you are in my DNA. You cannot go away forever,' as he bid farewell to Uganda.
He was in charge when the Ugandans held the Black Stars to a goalless draw in the opener of the qualifiers and his absence could bring a downturn in fortunes.
The latest development has further heightened intense speculations that the 47-year old Serbian is set to be unveiled as the new Orlando Pirates coach next week.
Sredojevic is highly respected in Uganda and across the continent and he helped Uganda to qualify for the 2017 Afcon in Gabon where they finished bottom of their group with one point.
Micho, who has been in charge of the Uganda Cranes since May 2017, denied any commitment to another job despite admitting that he has offers from across Africa and in the Middle East.
The Serbian tactician will be remembered for guiding Uganda to Afcon 2017 in Gabon ending a 39-year old jinx that sent the country into celebrations after countless failed attempts especially in the past decade.
His departure gives Ghana the confidence to defeat Uganda in the next round of the qualifier to boost their chances of overtaking Egypt to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News