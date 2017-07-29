modernghana logo

Kingsley Sarfo to miss Malmo FF trip to Sundvall

- ghanasoccernet.com
55 minutes ago | Sports News

Malmo FF will miss the services of Ghanaian midfielder Kingsley Sarfo for the trip to GIF Sundvall on Saturday.

The silky attacking midfielder, who joined the side from IK Sirius on a three-year deal has already announced his presence in the team with the three games he has played so far.

Sarfo was substituted in the 85th minute for Malmo FF in their 2-0 win over Jonkopings last weekend but missed the Europa League third round qualifying round due to private reasons.

Coach Magnus Pehrsson has been left short in other departments of the squad as Rasmus Begtsson and Felipe Carvalho will miss the trip to the Norrporten Arena Stadium.

"Now let's see tomorrow what we are doing for choice, we do not communicate today," says coach Magnus Pehrsson.

However, Alexander Jeremejeff and Behrang Safari will be in the squad after missing four matches with each other.

Those missing in the squad are long-term Felipe Carvalho and Kingsley Sarfo, who are available for private reasons. In addition, Rasmus Bengtsson is not taken out.

"We feel that we in the squad have a number of options in the middle position, given that (Behrang) Safari is back. Now, Rasmus is not afraid of the artificial grass, but after all, he has not been in an artificial grass yet. Plus, last week there was a week where he played two games in a very short time.

Kingsley Sarfo

