Aston Villa want Sheyi Ojo to provide competition for Albert Adomah
English Championship side Aston Villa have joined the race to sign Liverpool youngster Sheyi Ojo on a season-long loan, according to reports.
Ojo was a member of the England U20 World Cup winning squad this summer and is the target of several Championship clubs with Liverpool hoping he will gain valuable playing time out on loan.
Middlesbrough, Derby and Fulham are all reported to be interested in Ojo and according to the Mirror, Villa manager Steve Bruce is keen on taking the 20-year-old to Villa Park.
Ojo was restricted to just two FA Cup appearances for Liverpool's first team last season, missing the three months through a back injury and then spending time with the reserves.
The winger does, however, have previous experience in the Championship with loans at Wigan Athletic and Wolverhampton Wanderers over the past two seasons where he played 11 and 17 times respectively.
After finishing at Wolves, Ojo did manage to make his Premier League debut towards the end of the 2015/16 season but was unable to break through last season.
Should Ojo sign for Villa, he would face some stiff competition for a starting place on the wing.
Of the four, Andre Green would be most likely to drop a place both Jack Grealish and Leandro Bacuna have Premier League and Championship experience for the club.
Albert Adomah is a Championship specialist and was Villa's standout creative winger last season.
However, Steve Bruce will welcome another creative signing as his side underachieved with their 13th-place finish after a poor start under Roberto Di Matteo.
