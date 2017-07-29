modernghana logo

Andre Ayew wants to continue from where he left off last season

ghanasoccernet.com
24 minutes ago

Ghana international Andre Ayew says he is looking forward to continue his rich vein of goal scoring form when the Premier League season starts.

The Ghanaian scored 5 goals in the 13 appearances he made after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations.

'I think I was getting there [to my best form],' he confirmed. 'It was not my optimum, but I was getting there bit by bit by playing games. For me, it was a shame the season came to an end because I was starting to feel better after my injury.'

'I will be hoping to continue from where I left from.'

