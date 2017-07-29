TOP STORIES
All appointments are temporal except the appointment of God.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH (Duis
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3743
|Euro
|5.1374
|5.1410
|Pound Sterling
|5.7339
|5.7400
|Swiss Franc
|4.5177
|4.5204
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5171
|3.5189
|S/African Rand
|0.3359
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4942
|3.4997
Andre Ayew wants to continue from where he left off last season
Ghana international Andre Ayew says he is looking forward to continue his rich vein of goal scoring form when the Premier League season starts.
The Ghanaian scored 5 goals in the 13 appearances he made after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations.
'I think I was getting there [to my best form],' he confirmed. 'It was not my optimum, but I was getting there bit by bit by playing games. For me, it was a shame the season came to an end because I was starting to feel better after my injury.'
'I will be hoping to continue from where I left from.'
