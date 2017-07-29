modernghana logo

Kevin Prince Boateng celebrates Hertha Berlins 125th birthday

- ghanasoccernet.com
23 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana international Kevin Prince Boateng is not one who forgets stuff and took to twitter to celebrate the 125th birthday of his first club.

The Ghanaian is still in pre-season with his Spanish side Las Palmas but wrote the famous 'its home' message that is known to both past and present players of Hertha.

Boateng first broke through the club and has gone on to play for other clubs like Portsmouth and Schalke.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

