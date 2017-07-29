TOP STORIES
Workaholism is a first-class killer of the human soul. Just ask any eighteenth-century African slave in the United States.By: Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3743
|Euro
|5.1374
|5.1410
|Pound Sterling
|5.7339
|5.7400
|Swiss Franc
|4.5177
|4.5204
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5171
|3.5189
|S/African Rand
|0.3359
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4942
|3.4997
Kevin Prince Boateng celebrates Hertha Berlins 125th birthday
Ghana international Kevin Prince Boateng is not one who forgets stuff and took to twitter to celebrate the 125th birthday of his first club.
The Ghanaian is still in pre-season with his Spanish side Las Palmas but wrote the famous 'its home' message that is known to both past and present players of Hertha.
Boateng first broke through the club and has gone on to play for other clubs like Portsmouth and Schalke.
