TOP STORIES
Most politicians and film actors are professional liarsBy: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3743
|Euro
|5.1374
|5.1410
|Pound Sterling
|5.7339
|5.7400
|Swiss Franc
|4.5177
|4.5204
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5171
|3.5189
|S/African Rand
|0.3359
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4942
|3.4997
Another Ghanaian footballer wants DNA tests to check paternity of kids after acrimonious split with wife
Former Ghana striker Arthur Moses is demanding paternity tests all three children after an acrimonious split with his wife as he doubts he is the real father.
The attacker, who also played in Nigeria before joining French giants Auxerre, looks to have been sparked into action by the saga of another former footballer Nii Odartey Lamptey.
Lamptey discovered during his split with his former wife Gloria that all the three kids he thought he had with her were not his after paternity tests were conducted.
Moses is following suit by deciding to conduct DNA test for all three children because of the attitude of his former wife since their messy divorce battle.
The striker has to relinquish some of his properties to the woman after the ruling by an Accra High Court which also compelled him to pay GHC 300 monthly to his former wife for the upkeep of the three children.
The court further ruled that he can only have custody of his kids for two to three days when they come to Ghana on holidays from their France base but the former wife allows the kids to see him for only five minutes which has led to his doubts.
'I think it's time for me to request a DNA test because i just don't understand the whole situation,' he told Hot FM.
'My own children only spend 5-10 minutes with me, can it been termed as visit?, he quizzed.
'I can't just imagine, it's unbelievable, i will go in for a DNA test to check if they are my children or not,' he concluded.
The children of Moses are aged 17, 19 and 21.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News