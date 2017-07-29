modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

BREAKING NEWS: Two dead in stampede at South Africa derby between Pirates and Chiefs

- ghanasoccernet.com
24 minutes ago | Sports News

Two supporters have died and several others were injured, some critically, during a stampede outside FNB Stadium in Soweto, where Kaizer Chiefs are playing Orlando Pirates.

The stampede at FNB Stadium in the South African capital of Johannesburg occurred during a pre-season match on Saturday.

It is unknown why the stampede happened but police did confirm the deaths as well as injuries happened at Gate-J during the match.

SA Football Association spokesperson Dominic Chimhavi confirmed the news, but further details were unknown.

The two sides are contesting the annual Carling Black Label Cup that heralds the start of the South African soccer season.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

MPs immunity from arrest mantra is medieval- Kofi Bentil

6 hours ago

Be Careful Of Demons – Kwesi Botchwey

7 hours ago

quot-img-1Thomas Sankara, gaddafi, robert mugabe are heros not enemies, Africa needs to wake up. Wake Up

By: Lawrence quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37004.3743
Euro5.13745.1410
Pound Sterling5.73395.7400
Swiss Franc4.51774.5204
Canadian Dollar3.51713.5189
S/African Rand0.33590.3360
Australian Dollar3.49423.4997
body-container-line