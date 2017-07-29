TOP STORIES
BREAKING NEWS: Two dead in stampede at South Africa derby between Pirates and Chiefs
Two supporters have died and several others were injured, some critically, during a stampede outside FNB Stadium in Soweto, where Kaizer Chiefs are playing Orlando Pirates.
The stampede at FNB Stadium in the South African capital of Johannesburg occurred during a pre-season match on Saturday.
It is unknown why the stampede happened but police did confirm the deaths as well as injuries happened at Gate-J during the match.
SA Football Association spokesperson Dominic Chimhavi confirmed the news, but further details were unknown.
The two sides are contesting the annual Carling Black Label Cup that heralds the start of the South African soccer season.
