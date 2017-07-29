TOP STORIES
You will seek me and find me when you seek me with all your heart.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH , G
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3743
|Euro
|5.1374
|5.1410
|Pound Sterling
|5.7339
|5.7400
|Swiss Franc
|4.5177
|4.5204
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5171
|3.5189
|S/African Rand
|0.3359
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4942
|3.4997
Clifford Aboagye registers assist in FC Atlas win over UNAM Pumas
Former Ghana youth international Clifford Aboagye registers another assist for Atlas FC in their 2-1 win over U.N.A.M Pumas in the Mexico Liga MX on Saturday on Saturday morning,
Aboagye continued from where he left off last week where he assisted for Los Rojinegros second goal in their 3-0 win against Club Leon in the first game of the season.
The 22-year-old was at it again on Saturday at the Estadio Jalisco as he set up Jaine Barriero in the 13th minute for the host equalizer after going down to Abraham Gonzalez's 2nd minute strike.
Argentine forward Matias Alustiza grabbed the winner for Atlas in the 71st minute to make it two wins out of two for coach Jose Cruz's side.
Atlas will play as guests against Club America in the Copa MX on Thursday.
@Reuben [email protected]
Clifford Aboagye
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News