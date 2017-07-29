modernghana logo

Atletico Madrid slap staggering 20M Euros price tag on Thomas Partey

- ghanasoccernet.com
52 minutes ago | Sports News

Spanish side Atletico Madrid have moved fast to slap a huge 20M euros price tag on Thomas Partey who is a target for Valencia.

There has been talks that he could demand to leave for the club for regular playing time.

The Ghanaian enjoyed good game time in the second half of the season in different positions.

However Gabi, Saul and Koke are set to occupy the midfield starting positions, El Cholo seems positive on distributing the rotation time between Augusto and Thomas.

Atletico are looking to cover themselves in glory by placing the price tag on him.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

