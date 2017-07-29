modernghana logo

No new bid for Barnsley’s Andy Yiadom from suitors

- ghanasoccernet.com
53 minutes ago | Sports News

Barnsley are yet to receive a new offer from Swansea City for defender Andy Yiadom who they are trying so much to keep.

The Black Star defender has been linked with a move to Huddersfield Town, Swansea City and Reading in the ongoing transfer window.

'We have been clear that no-one is going to get him on the cheap and after being really clear about that, they (clubs) seem to have backed off," Heckingbottom told The Yorkshire Post

'So maybe that is what they were thinking; they could get real good value. And now they know what they would have to pay, they seem to have quietened down about it.'

Andy Yiadom

