Man City will try to sign central defender – Guardiola

1 hour ago | Sports News

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says the club “will try” to sign a central defender this summer.

Eliaquim Mangala is expected to depart, which would leave City with Vincent Kompany, John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi as established centre-backs.

“We don’t have too much more to spend but we are going to see,” said Guardiola, speaking before Saturday’s friendly against Tottenham (23:00 BST).

City have spent about £200m this summer – £120m of that on three full-backs.

This month, England right-back Kyle Walker moved from Spurs for £45m, Brazil international Danilo joined from Real Madrid for £26.5m and France left-back Benjamin Mendy was recruited from Monaco for £52m.

They join Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva (£43m) and Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson Moraes (£35m) in arriving at City this summer.

City have also been linked with moves for Arsenal’s Chile forward Alexis Sanchez and another Monaco player, £160m-rated 18-year-old France striker Kylian Mbappe.

However, Guardiola declined to answer questions on that duo, stating that “they are Arsenal and Monaco players”.

