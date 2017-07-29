TOP STORIES
David Accam vents disappointment at Chicago Fire coach over MLS All-Star snub
Ghana forward David Accam has expressed his disappointment with Chicago Fire coach Veljko Paunovic's failure to pick him for the MLS All Star Team.
The Serbian trainer selected defender Johan Kappelhof, Dax McCarty, Bastian Shweinsteiger to join teammate and MLS leading scorer, Nemanja Nikolic while he ignored the Ghanaian hitman.
Speaking to CSN Chicago, the 26-year-old vented his disappointment at the decision of the coach.
'I am disappointed because I think I played really well, especially coming from your own coach, it makes it even worse."
'Personally, I know I'm doing well. I've scored 11 goals, seven assists this season. That is the pride I have. I'm doing well and I know I'm doing well even though I'm disappointed my coach ignored me, but I'll still keep going.'
Accam has been linked with a move to French side Guingamp.
The MLS All Stars will play Spanish giants Real Madrid on Wednesday, August 2 at the Soldier Field, Chicago.
