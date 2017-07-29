modernghana logo

Goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi unused as Sochaux win French Ligue 2 season opener

- ghanasoccernet.com
2 hours ago | Sports News

Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi was an unused substitute as Sochaux opened their French Ligue 2 side 2-0 win over Bourg en Bresse Peronnas.

Head coach Peter Zeidler decided to start Frenchman Maxence Prevot between the sticks.

The 20-year-old passed the test as goals from Alddo Kalulu and Sofiane Daham gave them the points.

Ati-Zigi signed a three-year deal from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg in search of regular playing time.

