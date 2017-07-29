TOP STORIES
A godly person learns both; To obey and to disobey.By: Kyei-Afrifa.Ma.Germa
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3743
|Euro
|5.1374
|5.1410
|Pound Sterling
|5.7339
|5.7400
|Swiss Franc
|4.5177
|4.5204
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5171
|3.5189
|S/African Rand
|0.3359
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4942
|3.4997
Goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi unused as Sochaux win French Ligue 2 season opener
Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi was an unused substitute as Sochaux opened their French Ligue 2 side 2-0 win over Bourg en Bresse Peronnas.
Head coach Peter Zeidler decided to start Frenchman Maxence Prevot between the sticks.
The 20-year-old passed the test as goals from Alddo Kalulu and Sofiane Daham gave them the points.
Ati-Zigi signed a three-year deal from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg in search of regular playing time.
Lawrence Ati
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News