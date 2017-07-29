TOP STORIES
Foreign-based players can be selected for WAFU Nations Cup- official reveals
Countries for this year's WAFU Nations Cup can field foreign-based players, according to General Secretary of Zone A Jammel E.K Bojan.
The tournament which will be played in Ghana this September will for the first time involve all sixteen member countries.
Unlike the African Nations Championships (CHAN) tournament which is restricted to players playing in domestic leagues of countries, WAFU permits unattached players overseas to feature.
''In this tournament we want the CHAN teams but regardless, if any country can get her players from Europe to come down an play, they will be accommodated so long as they have their passports to confirm they are natives,'' Bojan told Sportsnetghana.com
''It becomes a platform for players to be scouted and get teams to play for in the future, so for instance if Nigeria has a player outside the country who is not affiliated to any club, he can be included in the team.''
The 2017 WAFU Nations Cup will run from 9-24 September at two cities Cape Coast and Sekondi-Tokoradi.
