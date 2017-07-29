TOP STORIES
Forgive everyone, everything and focus on your aims, what other people think of you is none of your business.By: Hon. Ernest Quarm
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3743
|Euro
|5.1374
|5.1410
|Pound Sterling
|5.7339
|5.7400
|Swiss Franc
|4.5177
|4.5204
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5171
|3.5189
|S/African Rand
|0.3359
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4942
|3.4997
Ghanaian defender Kennedy Boateng thanks God for SV Ried 2-0 victory over Lustenau
Ghanaian defender Kennedy Kofi Boateng has thanked God for SV Reid 2-0 victory Austria Lustenau in the Austrian Erste Liga on Friday night.
Boateng, who joined SV Ried on loan from Lask Linz in the ongoing summer transfer window, was instrumental in their game against Lustenau in the second round of the Austrian Erste Liga.
Two goals in either half from Turkish winger Ilkay Durmus and striker Thomas Froschl settled the game for Lassaad Chabbi's Red and Black lads.
In the aftermath of the match, the former WAFA guardsman took to twitter to thank God for the great win last night.
https://twitter.com/KenBoateng14/status/891229197854806016
The 20-year-old made ten appearances and scored two goals to help them win promotion to the Austrian Bundesliga.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News