Let's Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor's Bill – Martin ...
Ghanaian defender Kennedy Boateng thanks God for SV Ried 2-0 victory over Lustenau

- ghanasoccernet.com
2 hours ago | Sports News

Ghanaian defender Kennedy Kofi Boateng has thanked God for SV Reid 2-0 victory Austria Lustenau in the Austrian Erste Liga on Friday night.

Boateng, who joined SV Ried on loan from Lask Linz in the ongoing summer transfer window, was instrumental in their game against Lustenau in the second round of the Austrian Erste Liga.

Two goals in either half from Turkish winger Ilkay Durmus and striker Thomas Froschl   settled the game for Lassaad Chabbi's Red and Black lads.

In the aftermath of the match, the former WAFA guardsman took to twitter to thank God for the great win last night.

https://twitter.com/KenBoateng14/status/891229197854806016

The 20-year-old made ten appearances and scored two goals to help them win promotion to the Austrian Bundesliga.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

