Majeed Waris skips Lorient training amid exit talk
Bursaspor target Abdul Majeed Waris has been absent from Lorient training since Monday amid transfer speculations.
The Ghanaian hitman is the subject of reported interest from Turkish outfit Bursaspor, having scored nine Ligue 1 goals for Lorient last term but his efforts were not enough to save the club from facing the drop to Ligue 2.
The 25-year-old's exploits has not gone unnoticed and Lorient up to â‚¬9 million for a player they signed from Trabzonspor in 2015.
The Lorientan leaders contacted him, but his future is clearly not in Stade du Moustoir.
Le Merlus open their Ligue 2 campaign on Saturday against Quevilly-Rouen.
