modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Majeed Waris skips Lorient training amid exit talk

- ghanasoccernet.com
51 minutes ago | Sports News

Bursaspor target Abdul Majeed Waris has been absent from Lorient training since Monday amid transfer speculations.

The Ghanaian hitman is the subject of reported interest from Turkish outfit Bursaspor, having scored nine Ligue 1 goals for Lorient last term but his efforts were not enough to save the club from facing the drop to Ligue 2.

The 25-year-old's exploits has not gone unnoticed and Lorient up to â‚¬9 million for a player they signed from Trabzonspor in 2015.

The Lorientan leaders contacted him, but his future is clearly not in Stade du Moustoir.

Le Merlus open their Ligue 2 campaign on Saturday against Quevilly-Rouen.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

MPs immunity from arrest mantra is medieval- Kofi Bentil

1 hour ago

Be Careful Of Demons – Kwesi Botchwey

2 hours ago

quot-img-1Who attempts to ride on intentions or wishes, is only a dreamer

By: Adwoa Ayamba quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37004.3743
Euro5.13745.1410
Pound Sterling5.73395.7400
Swiss Franc4.51774.5204
Canadian Dollar3.51713.5189
S/African Rand0.33590.3360
Australian Dollar3.49423.4997
body-container-line