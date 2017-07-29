TOP STORIES
Phil Ofosu Ayeh responding to treatment and could make a swift return
Wolverhampton defender Phil Ofosu Ayeh is in line to make a swift return to the pitch after initial reports suggested he could miss the start of the season.
The Ghanaian picked up a thigh injury after signing for Wolverhampton and has was initially diagnosed to be out for six weeks.
But a close rechecks has revealed that it is very likely that he will be back in time for the first game of the season in two weeks time.
This news will be massive news for coach Nuno Espirito who was left stranded.
