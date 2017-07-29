TOP STORIES
REVEALED: Former Black Stars Goalkeeper Sammy Adjei invests in KVIP
Former Black Stars and Hearts of Oak shot stopper Sammy Adjei invested his fortune in the building and construction of toilets during his active playing days, Ghanasoccernet.com can reveal.
The management of the toilets is believed to be the sustainable source of livelihood for the former brilliant goalkeeper who is without a club now.
With many of his toilets scattered all over the capital, the ones built at Labadi, a suburb of Accra, are the known ones for the former Accra Hearts Of Oak goalkeeper.
Sammy Adjie bossed the goal post for both Accra Hearts Of Oak and the Black Stars for the better part of a decade and was been tipped as one of the finest to have graced the Phobian ranks.
The lanky shot stopper, who enjoyed brief spells in Israel in a hugely successful career, reportedly invested in the building of public toilets(KVIP) at an Accra based community known as Labaadi.
The above shocking revelations was made by Laryea Kingston, a playing mate of Sammy Adjei, who confirmed on the Football Legends Night Show on GhOne TV that the former goalie actually invested in the KVIP business that brings regular income on daily basis.
Sammy Adjei played for Accra Hearts Of Oak in the Ghana Premier League to ease his way into the Black Stars number one goal keeper in the early 2000s before saying good bye to the Black Stars years later.
