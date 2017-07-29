modernghana logo

"Use the WAFU tournament to earn call-ups into the Black Stars," Ibrahim Tanko implores locally based players

- ghanasoccernet.com
20 minutes ago | Sports News

Black Stars deputy coach Ibrahim Tanko has urged locally based players to view the upcoming WAFU tournament as an opportunity to earn call-ups into the Black Stars.

The former Borussia Dortmund forward says coach Kwesi Appiah in his first three months in charge of the Black Stars has given opportunities to locally based players hence the need to cease the chance when the WAFU tournament kicks off later this year.

"I think this is an opportunity for the Local players to show the Black Stars Coach they can also play for the Senior National team."

The Black Stars B will be fired up for the tournament come September 9th when it begins.

Sports News

