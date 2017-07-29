TOP STORIES
Ghana’s Abdul Aziz Tetteh rated as one of the dirtiest players in the Polish League
Ghana midfielder Abdul Aziz Tetteh has been suspended for three games two games into the new season after a double footed tackle in a league game.
The Ghanaian joined the Polish League in the 2015/2016 league season but has picked up 16 yellow cards and two red cards.
No player in the Polish League has picked up more yellow cards than the player in that period.
The Polish League board have also written to his club to warn that the Ghanaian is building a reputation for being an intimidating footballer and a huge offender.
Lech Poznan will have to find a way out of August without clearly their first choice holding midfielder.
