Augustine Arhinful: AshantiGold pocketed $350,000 from my transfer to Grasshoppers in 1993

- ghanasoccernet.com
20 minutes ago | Sports News

Former AshantiGold forward Augustine Arhinful has revealed that the club pocketed a mammoth amount of $350,000 from his transfer to Grasshoppers in 1993.

Arhinful, who was then the leading scorer in the local league was transferred to the Swiss-based outfit after a remarkable season with the Miners.

Speaking on Football Legends Nights Show, the now retired poacher disclosed that he took home an amount of $50,000 as part of his share from the deal whiles the club was paid seven times as much.

The 42-year-old became the most expensive player from the Ghanaian top flight league following the move to the Hoppers.

Ahinful later enjoyed a nomadic career that saw him grace the Bundesliga and the Turkish Super Lig in a hugely successful career.

