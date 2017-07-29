modernghana logo

Malmo’s Kingsley Sarfo could still opt to play for Ghana despite Sweden’s interest

19 minutes ago | Sports News

Winger Kingsley Sarfo has finally spoken about the possibility of representing his country of birth Ghana after months of being linked with a switch to Sweden.

The 22 year old was on the list of players Ghana's newly appointed coach called for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier against Ethiopia and the high profile friendly games against Mexico and USA but he refused to show up.

'I left everything to my mum to decide between Sweden and Ghana as to which country to play for them and now she is no more so it's 50-50 for me to decide for myself' He told Silver FM

Kingsley is currently in Kumasi to pay his last respect to his demise mother on Saturday .

