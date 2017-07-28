TOP STORIES
Striker Ebenezer Assifuah scores on opening weekend of French Ligue 2 as Le Havre win big
Striker Ebenezer Assifuah scored the opening goal as Le Havre crashed Tours 3-0 away on the opening day of the French Ligue 1.
The Ghana international found the back of the net in the 9th minute.
Barnabas Bese made it 2-0 on 50 minutes before Jean-Pascal Fontaine scored the final goal in the 90th minute.
Assifuah was substituted in the 73rd minute by Alimani Gory.
