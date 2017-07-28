modernghana logo

Striker Ebenezer Assifuah scores on opening weekend of French Ligue 2 as Le Havre win big

- ghanasoccernet.com
58 minutes ago | Sports News

Striker Ebenezer Assifuah scored the opening goal as Le Havre crashed Tours 3-0 away on the opening day of the French Ligue 1.

The Ghana international found the back of the net in the 9th minute.

Barnabas Bese made it 2-0 on 50 minutes before Jean-Pascal Fontaine scored the final goal in the 90th minute.

Assifuah was substituted in the 73rd minute by Alimani Gory.

