Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3743
|Euro
|5.1374
|5.1410
|Pound Sterling
|5.7339
|5.7400
|Swiss Franc
|4.5177
|4.5204
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5171
|3.5189
|S/African Rand
|0.3359
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4942
|3.4997
Kotoko equipment officer who died in club's motor accident buried
Football bigwigs, volunteer groups and wailing fans of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, gathered at the Hero's Park at the Baba Yara Stadium yesterday to bid an emotional farewell to the club's late deputy equipment officer, Thomas Asare.
Professional League Board chairman, Ashford Tettey-Oku, CEO of AshantiGold FC, Kudjoe Fianoo, and a number of fans from rival team, Accra Hearts of Oak, thronged the venue to mourn with the team.
Asare, popularly referred to as Coach by his neighbours at Esreso, a suburb of Kumasi, died at Nkawkaw three weeks ago when the team bus of Kotoko was involved in an accident on its way from Accra after honouring a midweek Premier League game against Inter Allies at the El Wak Stadium.
A number of players, as well as the team's coach, Steve Polack, sustained various degrees of injury in the accident.
Asare, 44, a man of many parts was a former driver, dealer in spare parts, mechanic at Suame Magazine, a distributor of Ashfoam products, before settling for the Kotoko job.
Ghana Football Association president, Kwesi Nyantakyi, sent a message of condolence read at the pre-burial service after which the body was sent to Jacobu in the Amansie Central District of the Ashanti Region for an interment.
The deceased left behind a wife, Portia Obeng Asare (Afia Akoto) and seven children.
