On-loan Watford defender Kingsley Fobi eyes Black Stars call-up
Ghanaian youngster Kingsley Fobi has cast his sights on getting a Black Stars call-up after completing a move to English Premier League side Watford.
The 18-year-old, who joined the Hornets from Italian side Udinese last on a four-year deal, has been shipped out on a season long loan to Spanish lower-tier side SD Formentra.
The marauding right back is relishing the challenge of having a great season with the Estadio Sant Francesc Xavier club in order to earn a call-up to the Black Stars.
"Watford has signed me for four(4) years. My target is to have a lot of playing time and get the opportunity to play for the Black stars," Fobi told Abusua FM.
"I am very excited to play for a club like Watford and it has always been my dream to play in the Premiership."
"I wanted to go back to Udinese but I had a called from my agent that Watford needs me and they made me understand that after signing me, I will be loaned out SD Formentera in Spain."
"A lot of things have changed from 2013 to 2017. I am more than prepared to play for the black stars."
"We have a lot of great coaches in Ghana but the problem is we don't have good facilities as compared to Europe.
Fobi was a member of the Ghana U20 squad that represented the country at 2015 FIFA U20 World Cup in New Zealand.
