modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

On-loan Watford defender Kingsley Fobi eyes Black Stars call-up

- ghanasoccernet.com
55 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghanaian youngster Kingsley Fobi has cast his sights on getting a Black Stars call-up after completing a move to English Premier League side Watford. 

The 18-year-old, who joined the Hornets from Italian side Udinese last on a four-year deal, has been shipped out on a season long loan to Spanish lower-tier side SD Formentra.

The marauding right back is relishing the challenge of having a great season with the Estadio Sant Francesc Xavier club in order to earn a call-up to the Black Stars.

"Watford has signed me for four(4) years. My target is to have a lot of playing time and get the opportunity to play for the Black stars," Fobi told Abusua FM.

"I am very excited to play for a club like Watford and it has always been my dream to play in the Premiership."

"I wanted to go back to Udinese but I had a called from my agent that Watford needs me and they made me understand that after signing me, I will be loaned out SD Formentera in Spain."

"A lot of things have changed from 2013 to 2017. I am more than prepared to play for the black stars."

"We have a lot of great coaches in Ghana but the problem is we don't have good facilities as compared to Europe.

Fobi was a member of the Ghana U20 squad that represented the country at 2015 FIFA U20 World Cup in New Zealand.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

NPP Will Never Trust EC – John Boadu

2 hours ago

Inadequate biometric devices worsens plight of National Service person...

2 hours ago

quot-img-1You can give without loving but you cannot love without giving.

By: Love quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37004.3743
Euro5.13745.1410
Pound Sterling5.73395.7400
Swiss Franc4.51774.5204
Canadian Dollar3.51713.5189
S/African Rand0.33590.3360
Australian Dollar3.49423.4997
body-container-line