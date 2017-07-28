TOP STORIES
Human suffering on this planet is often caused by human error,incompetence and selfishnessBy: akoaso
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3756
|4.3800
|Euro
|5.1066
|5.1093
|Pound Sterling
|5.7250
|5.7317
|Swiss Franc
|4.5404
|4.5425
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4951
|3.4983
|S/African Rand
|0.3365
|0.3367
|Australian Dollar
|3.4894
|3.4952
Maxwell Konadu not impressed with Stars performance against Olympics
By, Fidel Deke, GNA
Accra, July 28, GNA - Maxwell Konadu, Coach of Black Stars team "B" has described his side's trial match against Great Olympics as unimpressive.
The Black Stars team "B" beat Great Olympics by 2-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday afternoon.
Despite the win, Konadu said the performance was the worse he has seen his side put up in a game.
According to Konadu, he was not happy with the build up play of his players.
"Since we started preparations the team has never lost a game but I think today's game was our worse so far.
I was not happy with our build up and reaction."
The Black Stars team "B" would lock horns with The Gambia in the WAFU tournament which commences later in September.
GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News