Maxwell Konadu not impressed with Stars performance against Olympics

GNA
8 minutes ago | Sports News

By, Fidel Deke, GNA
Accra, July 28, GNA - Maxwell Konadu, Coach of Black Stars team "B" has described his side's trial match against Great Olympics as unimpressive.

The Black Stars team "B" beat Great Olympics by 2-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday afternoon.

Despite the win, Konadu said the performance was the worse he has seen his side put up in a game.

According to Konadu, he was not happy with the build up play of his players.

"Since we started preparations the team has never lost a game but I think today's game was our worse so far.

I was not happy with our build up and reaction."
The Black Stars team "B" would lock horns with The Gambia in the WAFU tournament which commences later in September.

GNA

Sports News

