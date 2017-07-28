modernghana logo

Richard Ofori is mentally strong enough to succeed in South Africa- Joseph Addo

52 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori has gotten the backing from his fellow international Joseph Addo to be a success with his move to Maritzburg United.

The former Wa All Stars goalkeeper made the move after keeping three straight games under new Black Stars head coach Kwesi Appiah.

'I have been working with Richard Ofori and I am very certain that he will be a success in South Africa,' Ofori said

'He has a lot of hunger in him and more than certain that he will be a good signing for the club.'

