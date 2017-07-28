TOP STORIES
Life is not a bed of roses, even roses have thornsBy: Nana Adjoa Boahemaa
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3756
|4.3800
|Euro
|5.1066
|5.1093
|Pound Sterling
|5.7250
|5.7317
|Swiss Franc
|4.5404
|4.5425
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4951
|3.4983
|S/African Rand
|0.3365
|0.3367
|Australian Dollar
|3.4894
|3.4952
Richard Ofori is mentally strong enough to succeed in South Africa- Joseph Addo
Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori has gotten the backing from his fellow international Joseph Addo to be a success with his move to Maritzburg United.
The former Wa All Stars goalkeeper made the move after keeping three straight games under new Black Stars head coach Kwesi Appiah.
'I have been working with Richard Ofori and I am very certain that he will be a success in South Africa,' Ofori said
'He has a lot of hunger in him and more than certain that he will be a good signing for the club.'
Richard Ofori
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News