Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3756
|4.3800
|Euro
|5.1066
|5.1093
|Pound Sterling
|5.7250
|5.7317
|Swiss Franc
|4.5404
|4.5425
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4951
|3.4983
|S/African Rand
|0.3365
|0.3367
|Australian Dollar
|3.4894
|3.4952
Hearts of Oak’s Winful Cobbinah wants to repay the faith shown in him by Hearts of Oak
Hearts of Oak's forward Winful Cobbinah says he is very grateful to fans of the club for accepting him back and supporting him through thick and thin.
The skillful forward returned to the team this season after a fallow period and has been a revelation.
He has been one of the success stories of the club and why they are still in the race to win the league title.
'I am only looking forward to helping my team mates and wanting them to succeed as we do so collectively,' He said
'The Hearts of Oak fans for me are the best in the world and have been super supportive in the most difficult time.'
