Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3756
|4.3800
|Euro
|5.1066
|5.1093
|Pound Sterling
|5.7250
|5.7317
|Swiss Franc
|4.5404
|4.5425
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4951
|3.4983
|S/African Rand
|0.3365
|0.3367
|Australian Dollar
|3.4894
|3.4952
Red Bull Salzburg youngster Gideon Mensah promoted into first-team, named in Champions League squad
Austria giants Red Bull Salzburg have promoted Ghanaian sensation Gideon Mensah into the first team, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.
The 19-year-old has also been included in the side's roaster for the UEFA Champions League next season.
Mensah has flourished tremendously since he joined the Austrian giants from West African Football Academy in 2016.
The youngster has earned rave reviews for his remarkable performances - leading to the decision to promote him into the senior team.
The hugely talented Ghanaian defender played an influential role for the side as they clinched the 2017 UEFA Youth League, beating Benfica 2-0 in the final.
