Red Bull Salzburg youngster Gideon Mensah promoted into first-team, named in Champions League squad

- ghanasoccernet.com
20 minutes ago | Sports News


Austria giants Red Bull Salzburg have promoted Ghanaian sensation Gideon Mensah into the first team, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The 19-year-old has also been included in the side's roaster for the  UEFA Champions League next season.

Mensah has flourished tremendously since he joined the Austrian giants from West African Football Academy in 2016.

The youngster has earned rave reviews for his remarkable performances - leading to the decision to promote him into the senior team.

The hugely talented Ghanaian defender played an influential role for the side as they clinched the  2017 UEFA Youth League, beating Benfica 2-0 in the final.

