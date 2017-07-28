WAFU Nations Cup winner will pocket US$ 100,000 as prize money

modernghana logo

20 minutes ago

The winner of the inaugural edition of the WAFU Nations Cup will earn US$ 100,000, organizers have announced.

This was announced at the launch of the competition in Accra on Thursday evening.

Sixteen teams from the two Zones (West A and B) will compete in the coastal cities of Cape Coast and Sekondi-Takoradi.

The first round will be a knockout format with all four winners in each Group staying on for a round-robin exercise.

After three matches, the top two teams will progress to semi-final.

The 2017 Fox Sports WAFU Nations Cup will run from 9-24 September.

Group A (Takoradi)
Ghana vs Gambia
Nigeria vs Sierra Leone
Mali vs Mauritania
Guinea vs Guinea Bissau
Group B (Cape Coast)
Senegal vs Liberia
Burkina Faso vs Niger
Ivory Coast  vs Togo
Benin vs Cape Verde

