Highly-rated Ghanaian youngster Gideon Mensah named in team of the week in Austria

20 minutes ago | Sports News

Red Bull Salzburg Ghanaian defender Gideon Mensah has been named in the team of the week in the Austrian Youth League.

The youngster continued his fairly tale for the Austrian giants as he impressed in their clash against KSV 1919-kapfenberg last weekend.

The former West African Football Academy product has been named in the team of the week after his superlative display.

He is the expected to be key for the side after being promoted into the senior team and been named in their roaster for the UEFA Champions League next season.

