TOP STORIES
No one has been able to tell the story after afterBy: akoaso
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3756
|4.3800
|Euro
|5.1066
|5.1093
|Pound Sterling
|5.7250
|5.7317
|Swiss Franc
|4.5404
|4.5425
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4951
|3.4983
|S/African Rand
|0.3365
|0.3367
|Australian Dollar
|3.4894
|3.4952
Highly-rated Ghanaian youngster Gideon Mensah named in team of the week in Austria
Red Bull Salzburg Ghanaian defender Gideon Mensah has been named in the team of the week in the Austrian Youth League.
The youngster continued his fairly tale for the Austrian giants as he impressed in their clash against KSV 1919-kapfenberg last weekend.
The former West African Football Academy product has been named in the team of the week after his superlative display.
He is the expected to be key for the side after being promoted into the senior team and been named in their roaster for the UEFA Champions League next season.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News