modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Striker John Antwi delighted to make Egyptian Premier League Team of the Season

- ghanasoccernet.com
20 minutes ago | Sports News

Misr El Maqasa striker John Antwi has expressed delight at making it into the Egyptian  Premier League Team of the Season.

Antwi scored 11 goals on loan from giants Al Ahly which helped him make the Kingfut.com selection.

Kingfut.com is one of the biggest and respected websites in the North African country.

His goals tally saw him fall behind Maqasa teammate Ahmed El Sheikh (17 goals), El Masry's Ahmed Gomaa (12 goals and Al Ittihad's Congolese attacker Kabongo Kassongo (12 goals) in the scorers chart.

"I will say I'm really excited for my inclusion because in the first round I wasn't getting enough playing time at Al Ahly," he told Radio Silver in Takoradi

"It was only in the second round I had more match actions when I moved to El Maqasa on loan which aided me to be part of the team of the season. I am really happy for that."

By Nuhu Adams

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

I Was Not Directly Involved In AMERI Power Deal—Jinapor

22 minutes ago

Allow Minority Express Views – ACEPA Tells Speaker

22 minutes ago

quot-img-1The killer feels invulnerable. In this, he is vulnerable.

By: Charles de Leusse quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37564.3800
Euro5.10665.1093
Pound Sterling5.72505.7317
Swiss Franc4.54044.5425
Canadian Dollar3.49513.4983
S/African Rand0.33650.3367
Australian Dollar3.48943.4952
body-container-line