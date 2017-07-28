TOP STORIES
The killer feels invulnerable. In this, he is vulnerable.By: Charles de Leusse
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3756
|4.3800
|Euro
|5.1066
|5.1093
|Pound Sterling
|5.7250
|5.7317
|Swiss Franc
|4.5404
|4.5425
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4951
|3.4983
|S/African Rand
|0.3365
|0.3367
|Australian Dollar
|3.4894
|3.4952
Striker John Antwi delighted to make Egyptian Premier League Team of the Season
Misr El Maqasa striker John Antwi has expressed delight at making it into the Egyptian Premier League Team of the Season.
Antwi scored 11 goals on loan from giants Al Ahly which helped him make the Kingfut.com selection.
Kingfut.com is one of the biggest and respected websites in the North African country.
His goals tally saw him fall behind Maqasa teammate Ahmed El Sheikh (17 goals), El Masry's Ahmed Gomaa (12 goals and Al Ittihad's Congolese attacker Kabongo Kassongo (12 goals) in the scorers chart.
"I will say I'm really excited for my inclusion because in the first round I wasn't getting enough playing time at Al Ahly," he told Radio Silver in Takoradi
"It was only in the second round I had more match actions when I moved to El Maqasa on loan which aided me to be part of the team of the season. I am really happy for that."
By Nuhu Adams
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News