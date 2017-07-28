TOP STORIES
OFFICIAL: Vicenza announce the loan signing of Ghanaian midfielder Amidu Salifu
Italian side Vicenza have announced the signing of Ghanaian midfielder Amidu Salifu on loan from Fiorentina.
The 24-year-old is returning to the side, six years after featuring on loan for the Pro Lega side.
He has had loan spells with Catania, Modena,Perugia and Brescia.
He is slowly carving a niche for himself as a nomadic footballer because of his constant travels.
Having been tipped for greatness when he signed for Fiorentina in 2011, he will be hoping that he get a monster season with Vicenza.
