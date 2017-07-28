TOP STORIES
Match Report: Black Stars B swat aside Great Olympics 2-0 in friendly game ahead of Burkina clash
Black Stars B inflicted a 2-0 defeat on Great Olympics in a friendly encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday.
Black Stars B started dominated proceedings and piled pressure on the beleaguered Premier League outfit but failed to take the lead.
But Berekum Chelsea striker Stephen Sarfo broke the deadlock on the 25th minute when he expertly converted from the spot.
The Dade Boys responded very well after conceding and striker Kwame Boateng came close to leveling the score line but Felix Annan stood firm to keep out his former teammate's effort.
David Abagna, who earn a late call-up should have scored the cushion goal for Black Stars B when he was put through in one-on-one situation with the Great Olympics goalkeeper Michael Sai, but he failed to hit the target.
Just before the break, Hearts of Oak's in-form Thomas Abbey beat Michael Sai at his near post, which will be deemed as a goalkeeping error on the part of the former Ghana's U-20 shot-stopper.
Great Olympics begun the second half on a good as they dominated possession in the early minutes. The Wonder Club staged series of attack on the strong Black Stars B defence being marshaled by Samuel Sarfo.
Black Stars B were able to hold onto their lead as they emerged victors ahead of their crucial CHAN qualifier against Burkina Faso.
