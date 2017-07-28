modernghana logo

Aduana Stars CEO Albert Commey backs Premier League postponement

- ghanasoccernet.com
51 minutes ago | Sports News

Chief Executive Officer of Aduana Stars Albert Yahaya Commey has backed the decision by the Premier League Board to postpone of the Ghana Premier League in order for the Black Stars prepare adequately for the CHAN qualifier against Burkina Faso.

The Premier League Board after a meeting on Tuesday resolved that the league should be put on hold for a month to allow the Local Black Stars B prepare well for their CHAN 2018 qualifier with Burkina Faso and also clear some outstanding games.

The soft-spoken Commey says he would have wished the league continues but insists the reasons for the postponement are legitimate.

"When such force majeure comes and other very important assignment are there, you are forced to go on such breaks because for instance what happened to Kotoko is unfortunate, you don't expect it and we have no choice to give them ample time to recover," he said

"When you look at the CHAN is another opportunity to brand Ghana and for that matter i would love to see our full force to make sure we get the ultimate."

"So for that matter the PLB's proposal is in order."

Albert Commey's Aduana Stars are leading the premier league table with 44 points.

Sports News

