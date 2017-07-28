modernghana logo

Kwesi Appiah enjoys 60 minutes of Wimbledon’s pre-season game against Wycombe

- ghanasoccernet.com
50 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana international Kwesi Appiah enjoyed 60 minutes of action for his FC Wimbledon side against Wycombe Wanderers in a preseason game.

Appiah is desperate to resurrect his career in England after suffering a career threatening injury two seasons ago with the Black Stars of Ghana.

Formerly with Crystal Palace the injury denied the hard working forward a chance to properly fight for his place in the Crystal Palace team.

He moved on to Vyking on loan where he finally proved that the injury he suffered was a thing of the past.

He expressed his delight after the game last night.

Was nice to get 60mins under my belt last night. The lads put in a shift. We go again! Season soon start! #afcw #Aug5th 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/hkaFoqmzao

— Kwesi Appiah (@kwes1appiah) July 26, 2017

Kwesi Appiah

Sports News

