TOP STORIES
"In African politics every lizard can climb to the roof"By: FFRANCIS TAWIAH(Duis
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3756
|4.3800
|Euro
|5.1066
|5.1093
|Pound Sterling
|5.7250
|5.7317
|Swiss Franc
|4.5404
|4.5425
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4951
|3.4983
|S/African Rand
|0.3365
|0.3367
|Australian Dollar
|3.4894
|3.4952
Kwesi Appiah enjoys 60 minutes of Wimbledon’s pre-season game against Wycombe
Ghana international Kwesi Appiah enjoyed 60 minutes of action for his FC Wimbledon side against Wycombe Wanderers in a preseason game.
Appiah is desperate to resurrect his career in England after suffering a career threatening injury two seasons ago with the Black Stars of Ghana.
Formerly with Crystal Palace the injury denied the hard working forward a chance to properly fight for his place in the Crystal Palace team.
He moved on to Vyking on loan where he finally proved that the injury he suffered was a thing of the past.
He expressed his delight after the game last night.
Was nice to get 60mins under my belt last night. The lads put in a shift. We go again! Season soon start! #afcw #Aug5th 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/hkaFoqmzao
— Kwesi Appiah (@kwes1appiah) July 26, 2017
Kwesi Appiah
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News